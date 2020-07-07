Kanye West’s clothing brand borrowed millions in pandemic loans

(CNN) – Kanye West’s clothing brand Yeezy reportedly got between $2 million and $5 million in coronavirus aid loans from the federal government.

The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program was intended to help small businesses keep workers employed during the coronavirus-related shutdown.

According to USA Today and the Associated Press, the news about Yeezy came to light on Monday when the government released data on companies given more than $150,000 from the program.

West has previously claimed to be a billionaire.

Yeezy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the government loans.

West also made news over the weekend by tweeting he was running for president.