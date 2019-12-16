Kansas fourth-grader saves buddy’s life with Heimlich maneuver

(CNN) — It’s always good to have a friend in the school cafeteria. Especially when that friend is a hero.

A Kansas fourth-grader saved his friend’s life with the Heimlich maneuver on Friday.

What seemed like a regular day for fourth-grader Keller Turner would soon turn into a life-changing event for the 10-year-old.

“So, we were all sitting down eating lunch and I heard someone coughing and it was Max,” said Turner.

Turner says a lunch duty attendant tried to help the student by patting him on the back but was unable to help the student. That’s when Keller stepped in and began to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“His face got red really fast so, I knew he was choking really bad, so I got up and I did the Heimlich on him,” Said Turner.

Keller says he learned this life-saving exercise through his grandma.

“She said something about it and I heard how to do it,” said Keller Turner.

Turner says his friend is thankful he saved his life.