Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s mother speaks for first time since her tragic death

National

by: Cory McGinnis and Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been nearly four months since 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s death and the community is still feeling the impact of the tragedy. No one more so than the child’s mother, April Thomas.

“It’s rough,” Thomas said. “I have good days, I have bad days. But it’ll never be the same. I can’t wake up to her smiling at me or waking me up with her hugs or kisses. It’s rough.”

Cupcake’s disappearance in October sparked searches across the state. And her death left many feeling defeated.

Two suspects, Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth, are still in custody for the murder of Cupcake. Both are being charged with capital murder and face the death penalty if convicted.

Prayer vigils were held and donations were made to help Cupcake’s family, including Thomas. Something she says she will never forget.

But while actions are being taken to help the grieving family, Thomas wants actions to be made to help prevent this from happening to someone else.

“What are we going to do to prevent this from happening?” Thomas said. “While the gifts are nice, it still doesn’t [make] our community better. I would rather see more events towards trying to push things to be better. Enough is enough.”

While justice may be coming for Cupcake, Thomas is still having to manage life without her daughter.

“I get through it [thanks to] God,” Thomas said.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH APRIL THOMAS BELOW:

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar