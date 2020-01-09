Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Justice Ginsburg announces she’s ‘cancer free’

National

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WAVY/WRIC) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg says she’s started 2020 cancer-free.

The 86-year-old has now survived cancer four times. The most recent diagnosis, pancreatic cancer, was diagnosed over the summer and treated with a three-week course of radiation therapy.

“I’m cancer free. That’s good,” Ginsburg told CNN, which reported she was “sounding energized and speaking animatedly.”

Ginsburg, the leader of the court’s liberal wing and its oldest justice, was most recently hospitalized November for a fever, but has said she’ll remain on the court as long as she’s mentally and physically able.

“I think my work is what saved me because instead of dwelling on my physical discomforts, if I have an opinion to write or a brief to read, I know I’ve just got to get it done so I have to get over it,” Ginsburg told NPR in a September 2019 interview.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
16 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

65°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
17 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories