July 4 fireworks: demand is high, supply is low

(CNN) — Explosive news about fireworks! America might be running out of them. Apparently business has blown up (pun intended) — since the coronavirus pandemic. Consumer fireworks sales, including sparklers and firecrackers, have more than doubled. Compared to last year, demand is up at least 115 percent.

It seems folks are turning to big booms to cure their boredom.

Problem is — imports from China, which supplies more than 90 percent of the world’s fireworks — stalled earlier this year because the pandemic forced most of the factories to close. And industry leaders expect a supply shortage in the coming days.

In fact– one expert said by July 5 there probably won’t be many fireworks available until China can start producing and shipping again.

On the other end of things, the professional fireworks side of the business is struggling since so many big events have been canceled.