Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Judge rejects city’s effort to end teen death lawsuit

National

by: DAN SEWELL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP) —An Ohio judgedecided Wednesday to move forward with a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a 16-year-old student who died after being trapped by a fold-up vehicle seat, despite making two 911 calls.

Hamilton County Judge Robert Ruehlman rejected a motion to dismiss the suit filed by Cincinnati. Ruehlman heard legal arguments last month but said the facts of the case stemming from Kyle Plush’s death should be determined in a trial.

In the lawsuit filed last year, the family accuses the city, a former city official and four city employees of actions leading to Plush’s 2018 death. The lawsuit’s goals are to determine what went wrong when police were unable to locate him and to make sure it doesn’t happen again, the family said.

The city contended that the employees are protected by governmental immunity and that the lawsuit lacks merit. The city also says it has improved its 911 response system and continues to make improvements.

“This court finds that there are a set of facts presented that may allow for relief for the plaintiff,” Ruehlman wrote.

A phone message seeking comment was left with the city’s law department.

A trial date has been set tentatively for March 30.

Plush was apparently pinned by a foldaway seat in his family’s van and suffocated in a parking lot near his school.

Kyle’s father Ron discovered his body nearly six hours after his son’s first 911 call, when Kyle warned: “I’m going to die soon.”

___

Follow Dan Sewell at https://www.twitter.com/dansewell

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories