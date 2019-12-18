Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Judge rules in favor of US effort to take Snowden book money

National

by: JONATHAN DREW, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo, former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon. A judge has ruled on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, that Snowden violated secrecy agreements with the U.S. government that allow it to claim proceeds from a memoir he published. Federal Judge Liam O’Grady ruled that Snowden is liable for breach of contract with the government because he published “Permanent Record,” without submitting it for a pre-publication review. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden violated secrecy agreements with the U.S. government that allow it to claim proceeds from a memoir he published earlier this year, a judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady in Alexandria, Virginia, ruled that Snowden is liable for breach of contract with the governmentbecause he published “Permanent Record,”without submitting it for a pre-publication review, in violation agreements he signed with both the NSA and the Central Intelligence Agency. In the book, Snowden explains how he viewed himself as a whistleblower by revealing details about the government’s mass collection of emails, phone calls and internet activity in the name of national security.

Snowden was charged under the U.S. Espionage Act. He now lives in Russia in order to avoid arrest.

O’Grady wrote that under the agreements, Snowden was required to allow the government to review anything he planned to publish “containing any mention of intelligence data or activities, or any other information or material which is … known to be classified.”

“The terms of the CIA Secrecy Agreements further provide that Snowden forfeits any proceeds from disclosures that breach the Agreements. These terms continue to apply to Snowden,” the judge wrote.

The Washington Post first reported on the judge’s ruling.

Snowden’s lawyers had argued that the government had already broken the secrecy agreements by indicating that it wouldn’t give his book a fair prepublication review. His lawyers have also said that the book contains no material that hadn’t previously been made public.

Brett Max Kaufman, an attorney with the ACLU’s Center for Democracy and lawyer for Snowden, said that the legal team disagrees with the ruling and is reviewing its options.

“It’s farfetched to believe that the government would have reviewed Mr. Snowden’s book or anything else he submitted in good faith,” Kaufman said in a statement. “For that reason, Mr. Snowden preferred to risk his future royalties than to subject his experiences to improper government censorship.”

The federal government’s lawsuit didn’t attempt to limit the book’s distribution, but asked the judge to allow the government to collect all the proceeds from the book.

___

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
30°F Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories