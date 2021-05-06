Josh Duggar released from jail after being charged with possessing child porn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Josh Duggar was released from the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas at 1:35 p.m. on Thursday, according to the detention center booking site.

Duggar was granted release in a Zoom detention hearing on Wednesday.

Duggar, 33, is charged in a two-count indictment alleging one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Duggar has pleaded not guilty to both counts.

PARTIAL CONDITIONS OF RELEASE LIST