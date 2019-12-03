Live Now
Jimmy Carter ‘feeling better’ after latest hospitalization

by: CODY JACKSON, Associated Press

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Deanna Congileo, a spokeswoman for The Carter Center, said Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 in a statement that the 95-year-old former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Jimmy Carter says the former U.S. president is already feeling better after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said Monday that the 95-year-old was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus over the weekend.

“He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home,” her statement said.

Carter’s recent health challenges have included surviving cancer and hip replacement surgery. He helped build a Habitat for Humanity home in October despite hitting his head in a fall, and then fractured his pelvis in another fall. He was released last Wednesday from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after surgery to relieve bleeding on his brain.

