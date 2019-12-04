Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Jimmy Carter released from Georgia hospital

National

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said the the 95-year-old former U.S. president has been discharged from a hospital, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, after being treated for a urinary tract infection. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

AMERICUS, Ga. (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was released from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for a urinary tract infection.

Carter, 95, was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia, Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said.

“He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia,” Congileo said. “He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season.”

Carter has overcome several health challenges in recent years.

He was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015, announcing that the cancer had spread to other parts of his body. After partial removal of his liver, treatment for brain lesions, radiation and immunotherapy, he said he was cancer-free.

A fall last spring required him to get hip replacement surgery.

Then on Oct. 6, he hit his head in another fall and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. He fractured his pelvis in another fall later that month and was briefly hospitalized.

Last month, Carter was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta after recovering from surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from a fall.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Some clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories