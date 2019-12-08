Live Now
“…It appears the suspect executed my officer.” — Arkansas police officer and suspect dead in shooting

by: Kate Jordan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One officer and one suspect are dead in an apparent execution that happened behind the Fayetteville Police Department Saturday night, Dec. 7.

At 9:40 p.m. shots were fired in the back parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department on Rock Street. Officers heard the shots and responded, finding the shooter, London T. Phillips, 35 of Fayetteville. Officers had a scuffle with Phillips with officers firing their weapons at him.

The victim, Officer Stephen Carr, was found shot inside his patrol car. Both Phillps and Carr died at the scene.

“…It appears the suspect executed my officer,” Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said.

In a press release, police stated Carr was ambushed and executed while sitting in his vehicle. A patrol officer, he had been with the department for two-and-a-half years.

Meanwhile, two officers are on paid administrative leave for the shooting of Phillips. Fayetteville Police have asked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to investigate independently.

