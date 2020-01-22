Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

IRS: Don’t be victim to ‘ghost’ tax return preparers

News
Posted: / Updated:

With the start of the 2020 tax filing season near, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers to avoid unethical “ghost” tax return preparers.

According to the IRS, a ghost preparer does not sign a tax return they prepare. They will print the return and tell the taxpayer to sign and mail it to the IRS. For e-filed returns, the ghost will prepare but refuse to digitally sign as the paid preparer.

By law, anyone who is paid to prepare or assists in preparing federal tax returns must have a valid Preparer Tax Identification Number, or PTIN. Paid preparers must sign and include their PTIN on the return. 

Not signing a return is a red flag that the paid preparer may be looking to make a fast buck by promising a big refund or charging fees based on the size of the refund.

Ghost tax return preparers may also:

  • Require payment in cash only and not provide a receipt.
  • Invent income to qualify their clients for tax credits.
  • Claim fake deductions to boost the size of the refund.
  • Direct refunds into their bank account, not the taxpayer’s account.

The IRS urges taxpayers to choose a tax return preparer wisely. The Choosing a Tax Professional page on IRS.gov has information about tax preparer credentials and qualifications

The IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications can help identify many preparers by type of credential or qualification.

Free basic income tax return preparation with e-file is available to qualified individuals from IRS-certified volunteers at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) sites across the country.

For more information and to find the closest visit Free Tax Return Preparation for Qualifying Taxpayers on IRS.gov

No matter who prepares the return, the IRS urges taxpayers to review it carefully and ask questions about anything not clear before signing.

Taxpayers should verify both their routing and bank account number on the completed tax return for any direct deposit refund. And taxpayers should watch out for ghost preparers inserting their bank account information onto the returns.

Taxpayers can report preparer misconduct to the IRS using IRS Form 14157, Complaint: Tax Return Preparer. 

If a taxpayer suspects a tax preparer filed or changed their tax return without their consent, they should file Form 14157-A, Tax Return Preparer Fraud or Misconduct Affidavit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories