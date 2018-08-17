Iraq War vet gets life in prison for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Esteban Santiago (Browars County Sheriff's Office)

(USA Today)- The Iraq War veteran who killed five people and wounded six others in a 2017 shooting rampage at the main airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will spend the rest of his days in federal prison.

Esteban Santiago, who had pleaded guilty in May to 11 charges in a plea agreement that spared him from the death penalty, was sentenced Friday to five life terms and 120 years in prison, with no possibility of parole.

Santiago, 28, is responsible for the deadliest airport shooting in American history, as he fired 15 shots at passengers picking up their luggage in the baggage claim area, aiming at their heads and bodies in a Jan. 6, 2017 attack.

The Alaska resident has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but was found competent to stand trial. Prosecutors also charged he aggravated his mental illness by abusing hallucinogenic drugs after returning from Iraq, where he served with a National Guard unit.