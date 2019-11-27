Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Investigators want to know who offered baby for sale online

National
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) – Law enforcement officers want to know who placed an ad on Craigslist purporting to sell a newborn baby for $500.  

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating to determine if the ad placed last week was a hoax.  

The ad said the baby is 2 weeks old, sleeps and doesn’t make noise at night.

It also said the seller would provide clothes and formula, and offered to include the baby’s 4-year-old sister for free.  

The Miami Herald reports the post said the person didn’t want to be judged for “not wanting these kids.”  

The poster also claimed to live in a “quiet influential neighborhood,” and work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.  

FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessenger said an investigation began Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories