Investigators find ‘secret bunker’ and child porn during Florida man’s arrest

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Walton County man with a secret bunker and child porn was arrested after he greeted deputies at his door with a shotgun, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit executed a search warrant on December 16th at a home in the 7100 block Rock Hill Road following a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Walton deputies said this is the secret bunker they found at a suspect’s home. Source: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect, Marty Scott Bass, 57, came to the door holding a shotgun during the initiation of the search warrant, deputies wrote in a news release. When given multiple commands by WCSO SWAT team members, Bass put the weapon down and was quickly detained.

During the execution of the search warrant, Bass’s cellphone was located and forensically downloaded and evaluated. Investigators said the device contained 100 plus images of child pornography, some of which were produced by Bass of children between the ages of 8 and 10.

In addition to the child porn found on Bass’s phone, “a secret bunker was also located during the search warrant,” deputies wrote.

“The bunker’s entrance was disguised as a bench located in the shed adjacent to the home,” deputies wrote. “When lifting the bench, a hole was located leading underground.”

Bass is charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography and 10 counts of the production of child pornography.