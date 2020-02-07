Live Now
Infant carriers sold at Amazon, Target, Walmart recalled for fall risk

(CBS)– A California company is recalling about 14,000 soft infant and toddler carriers sold at retailers nationwide because the buckles on them can break, posing a fall risk.

The Chinese-made carriers were imported by San Diego-based Infantino. They were sold in November and December for between $30 and $50 at outlets including Target and online at Amazon, according to the recall notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recalled carriers were also sold at Walmart stores at at Walmart.com, the retailer said on its site.

The recall involves cotton front-facing carriers with a front padded pouch. They have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps. The recall includes only carriers with the following names and four lot codes, which can be found on a label sewn to the inside of the products. 

  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0619
  • Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0719
  • Flip Front2back Carrier 2018 0719
  • Up Close Newborn Carrier 2018 0719

Consumers were urged to stop using the recalled carriers immediately, and to contact Infantino for a replacement carrier. No injuries have been reported, according to the company.

carriers.jpg
CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION

Consumers can contact Infantino at (800) 840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific time Monday through Friday; by email at Recall@infantino.com; or online at www.infantino.com (click on recalls for more information).

