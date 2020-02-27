Live Now
Illinois man accused of setting fire to home with three children inside

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Donovin Fluaitt was arrested and charged with starting a house fire that trapped several people inside, including three children, yesterday.

Rockford Fire says it responded to a home at 1724 Lyran Avenue around 1 a.m.

A Rockford man was able to use a ladder to rescue his wife and three children from the second story before firefighters arrived.

The Fire Department was able to rescue a second, unconscious adult during a search of the home.

Officials say that person was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was then extinguished.

Fluaitt was developed as a suspect by investigators, and was charged with five counts of Aggravated Arson.

He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

