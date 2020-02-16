Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Illinois man, 80, set for release in 1960 triple-killing

National
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) — An 80-year-old man is set to be released from an Illinois prison this week, nearly six decades after he was sentenced to life for the killing of one of three suburban Chicago women whose brutalized bodies were found in a state park.

Chester Weger was convicted in 1961 of killing of Lillian Oetting, 50. Her remains were found at northern Illinois’ Starved Rock State Park in March 1960 along with the bodies of Frances Murphy, 47, and Mildred Lindquist, 50. The three women, who were hiking together, were found bound, partially nude and bludgeoned to death near the park’s popular St. Louis Canyon, which is framed by a scenic waterfall and a 100-foot wall.

The case confounded investigators until they determined that the cord used to bind the women’s hands matched twine from a spool in the kitchen of the Starved Rock Lodge. Weger, then 21, was a dishwasher at the lodge and had fished and hiked in the park for most of his life.

Weger was granted parole in November on his 24th try and is set to be released Friday from the Pinckneyville Correctional Center.

Wegner initially confessed to killing all three women and reenacted their slayings, but he later recanted his full confession and claimed he was innocent, saying that prosecutors coerced him to confess to a crime that he didn’t commit. He was only convicted in Oetting’s killing. Prosecutors chose not to try him for the two other women’s deaths after he was sentenced to life in prison in 1961, when he was 22.

Granddaughters of the slain women have spoken out publicly against Weger’s planned release, as has the LaSalle County state’s attorney. But his supporters insist he poses no threat to public safety.

“I don’t believe anyone who has ever talked to this man believes he’s going to go out and hurt anyone,” Celeste Stack, one of Weger’s attorneys, toldthe Chicago Tribune.

His release was delayed for 90 days because Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office sought to have him evaluated under the state’s Sexually Violent Persons Commitment Act. That law allows the state to hold people indefinitely in a secured facility in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for sex offender treatment if an evaluation deems that necessary.

Experts who conducted Weger’s evaluation concluded that he didn’t meet the legal criteria for the law to apply, a spokeswoman for Raoul said last week.

Weger, who turns 81 in the coming weeks and suffers from asthma and rheumatoid arthritis, will live and receive support services at St. Leonard’s Ministries in Chicago. As a veteran, he will receive Social Security benefits and medical coverage from Veterans Affairs, his attorneys said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Trending Stories

Sidebar