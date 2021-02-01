Idaho dad wins the lottery — for the sixth time

(CBS) — Bryan Moss could be the luckiest man in Idaho. The dad from Meridian just won the lottery – for the sixth time. Moss won the Idaho Lottery Scratch Game $250,000 Crossword on Thursday, the lottery said in a press release.

Moss plays the lottery regularly because it benefits Idaho schools. Since 1989, the Idaho Lottery has awarded more than $2.6 billion in prizes to players and has given $961.5 million in dividends to Idaho public schools and buildings, according to the release.

By playing regularly, Moss ended up winning a whopping six times. Moss’ most recent win, from a ticket purchased at an ExtraMile convenience store, is the largest amount he’s ever won, according to the lottery. ExtraMile will be awarded $20,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“I’m proud to help support Idaho public schools, that’s really why I play,” said Moss, who owns the Newko Sport and Nutrition health store in Meridian.

He said he plans to save his winnings for his daughter’s future education. He posted a photo of his $250,000 win on Facebook, writing: “I’m proud to help support Idaho schools! #6 decent lotto win. #lucky.”

First published on February 1, 2021 / 12:01 PM