ICYMI: Daycare worker loses job after writing note to mom on baby’s belly

National
A daycare worker is out of a job after writing on a child’s stomach with a black marker, WBBH reported.

The message on the boy’s belly said, “Mom, I’m out of diapers pls read my report.”

Single mom Heather Chisum posted about the incident on Facebook, saying she had apparently missed a daily report in her son Milo’s lunch box that said he needed more diapers.

“Now keep in mind, I see several teachers at drop off and several at pick up. If I failed to see that he needs diapers, a simple, ‘Hey Heather, your son needs diapers maybe you missed the report’ would have done the trick,” Chisum posted.

“But instead, I change his diaper this afternoon and see this written on my son with marker.”

Worst of all, the writing appeared to be in permanent marker.

“I’ve scrubbed it with several baby wipes and it’s not coming off,” mom said.

The Facebook post has been shared more than 25,000 times.

Children’s Education Center of the Islands told WBBH that a daycare provider was the person who wrote on Milo and has since been put on permanent leave.

Chisum said this wasn’t the first time one of her children was written on. It happened several months ago but wasn’t reported.

