Hurricane forecast now calls for 24 named storms this season

FILE – This Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011 NOAA satellite image shows Hurricane Irene, a category 2 storm with winds up to 100 mph and located about 400 miles southeast of Nassau. According to a study published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, scientists have discovered a real life mash-up of two feared disasters _ hurricanes and earthquakes _ called “stormquakes.” It’s a shaking of the sea floor during a hurricane or nor’easter that rumbles like a magnitude 3.5 earthquake. It’s a fairly common natural occurrence that wasn’t noticed before because it was in the seismic background noise. (Weather Underground via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV)- The expert forecasters at Colorado State have issued their August update on the 2020 Hurricane Season. Their forecast now calls for 24 named storms (including the nine already), 12 hurricanes (including the two already) and five major hurricanes. 

That’s an increase of four named storms, three hurricanes and one major hurricane.

Should there be 24 named storms, they would run out of names and have to go to the Greek alphabet like in 2005. 

This increase in the number of named storms comes from the already active season in just the first two months. There have been nine named storms- a record through July.

The factors that are leading to an increased number of storms stem from the extremely warmer than normal Atlantic Ocean. Right now, the Atlantic is the fourth warmest on record. Warmer water means more fuel for the storms to develop.

There is also a very active African monsoon (rainy season). This leads to more strong tropical waves that area expected to move off Africa into the Atlantic and develop into tropical systems.

Lastly, a weak La Nina is expected to develop across the Pacific Ocean. This cooling of the Pacific waters leads to less wind shear and allows storms to develop more easily.

Colorado State is comparing the current global weather conditions to the previous active seasons: 1966, 1995, 2003, 2005 and 2017.

