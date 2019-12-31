1  of  2
Live Now
‘Party on the Plaza’ to stream live leading up to Lone Star NYE Live! Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

‘Human angel’ saves caged dog left at Michigan park

National

by: WOODTV.com staff and Donovan Long

Posted: / Updated:

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A visitor to a park near Coopersville made a surprise discovery inside a port-a-potty Monday: a dog abandoned inside a zip-tied crate.

Harbor Humane Society says a “human angel” found the dog at Polkton Township Sheridan Park Monday morning, alone and cold with no access to food or water.

“It’s tough, but Jon is doing great here,” Jennifer Nuernberg, Harbor Humane Society development director, told News 8 Monday. “He’s happy. He’s a really really great dog.”

The animal shelter said the woman who discovered the dog cut the zip ties loose and safely transported him to its facility in Olive Township.

“Reportedly, many thank you kisses ensued… as does with most dogs who have, literally, had their lives saved,” Harbor Humane Society posted on Facebook.

Harbor Humane Society has dubbed the dog “Jon” and said he’s “already stolen the hearts of everyone here.”

“He seems to be in really good shape, and he’s in good spirits, so we’re just keeping an eye on him and getting him some good enrichment,” Nuernberg said.

Jon will be held for evaluation for at least a week before he will be available for adoption.

Nuernberg said the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control unit has been notified of the case.

“We are a resource for our community and we are all in this together. This kind of action should not ever be a resort,” Harbor Humane stated, encouraging struggling owners to call the shelter at 616.399.2119 for help.

Anyone who would like to donate to help homeless, abused, injured or abandoned animals like Jon is encouraged to visit Harbor Humane Society’s website at harborhumane.org/donate/.

“Jon is lucky,” Nuernberg said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories