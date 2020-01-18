Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

How two young men broke the mold by using art therapy to help autistic children

National

by: Shakala Alvaranga

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former basketball player and an artist have taken a new approach to treating mental illness and helping kids with autism. 

“Someone once told us, ‘you guys can’t change the world.’ We took that as a bet. So, bet’s on,” said Kenneth Harrison, the co-founder of Aurtism. 

Aurtism stands for art and autism. The facility, which is located at 4880 East Bonanza Road, serves the autistic community. 

Kenneth Harrison is a former basketball player. 

“We wanted to create a headquarters for happiness. So, we decided to come up with Aurtism and use art as a form of therapy to make people happy again,” said Harrison. 

Aurtism isn’t your normal medical facility. It’s full of light and color.

“I’m a Las Vegas native. I’ve been doing art basically all my life,” said Courtney Haywood, the co-founder of Aurtism.  “I just wanted to make it colorful and make it bright and make it a place where, you know, people feel good.”

Haywood is the one who brought their vision to life.

“Everything that you see in this building was hand crafted by him, built by him, painted by him,” Harrison said. 

Together, the two young men have embarked on a mission to give back to their community. 

Harrison and Haywood recently opened another facility in Arizona. They plan to open an art therapy studio in every major city in America. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 43F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
46°F Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 41F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
46°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
8 mph SW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
46°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Few Clouds

New Iberia

76°F Few Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories