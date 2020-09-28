How to watch the first presidential debate

CLEVELAND (NewsNation Now) — For the first time, President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will go face-to-face in a presidential debate on Tuesday.

Workers prepare the stage for the first presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the news media arrive in the hall ahead of the first presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Crews prepare the hall for the first presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A welcome banner hangs on the side of the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion on the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland Ohio, where the first Presidential debate will take place. – US President Donald Trump demanded on September 27, 2020 that his Democratic rival Joe Biden take a drug test either before or after the pair’s first debate on Tuesday, in his latest salvo against his opponent’s mental acuity. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

The debate will be split into six, 15 minute segments:

The Trump and Biden records

The Supreme Court

Coronavirus

The Economy

Race and violence in U.S. cities

Integrity of the election

The commercial-free debate will be will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.

Watch the debate beginning at 9 p.m. (ET)/ 8 p.m. (CT). You can watch on WGN America, on NewsNationNow.com or the free NewsNation Now app.