Police in Houston are looking for at least two people who terrorized a McDonald’s.

Surveillance video shows a gunman crawling into the restaurant through the drive-thru window and running around inside with a gun.

One employee took off as soon as she spots the man’s pistol.

The suspect ran after her, but she hid in a back room.

As the suspect made his way through the store, another employee takes cover.

It’s not clear if the suspects were trying to rob the McDonald’s — or target someone inside.