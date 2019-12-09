House fires leave 2 people seriously injured in Texas city, neither home had smoke alarm

Live Now
(TEXARKANA, Texas) — Two people were seriously injured in two fires in Texarkana over the weekend and investigators said neither home had a smoke alarm.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday a blaze broke out in the 2200 block of Hazel St.

When officers arrived they pulled two people out near the front door of the home and began treating them. They were taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The third person in the home was able to escape the fire but suffered minor injuries.

The other fire started just before 8 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1900 block of West 9th St.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Fire Department, there were no injuries in this blaze.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

TTFD officials are encouraging everyone to get a smoke alarm installed in their home. If you already have a smoke alarm, please check it to make sure it is working and replace it if you need to.

For more information about the TTFD free smoke alarm program and home fire safety inspection call 903-798-3994.

