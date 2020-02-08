Live Now
House fire kills mother, 6 children in Mississippi

UPDATE: Chief Blackledge says the ages of the victims range from one to 33-years-old.

CLINTON, Miss.(WJTV) – Clinton Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal are investigating a deadly house fire.

Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge said his department received a call around 12:30 am for a house fire on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road.

The fire claimed the life of seven people, whose identities and ages were not immediately released. According to the Clarion Ledger, the victims were a mother and her six children. The children’s father attempted to rescue his family and was badly injured but survived. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

