Hotels nationwide sign up to support first responders, provide housing

WASHINGTON (KLFY)– In an effort to support communities across the country, the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) announced ‘Hotels for Hope’.

It’s a new initiative to connect hotel properties with the health community struggling to find housing and support as the COVID-19 public health crisis grows.

The newly-launched initiative has identified over 6,500 properties nationwide located in close proximity to healthcare facilities that are at the ready to assist government efforts to support the health community and our nation’s first responders who may be in need of temporary housing.

AHLA is working to create a national “Hotels for Hope” database at the federal level with HHS to help match and streamline the process for willing hotel properties to connect with federal, state, and local governments.

Through the database, local, state and federal government officials will be able to search willing properties based on geographic location.

As an industry of people taking care of people, the hotel industry is uniquely positioned to support and help strengthen our communities and first responders who are on the frontlines of dealing with this ongoing public health crisis. Hotels have always been an active member of our local communities, and this time is no different. AHLA, in partnership with our partner state associations, are proud to work on behalf of our member companies to facilitate partnerships with federal, state and local governments to support the health community during this critical time. Chip Rogers, AHLA president & CEO

Hotels interested in joining AHLA’s “Hotels for Hope” initiative can volunteer through their online form.

“The number of hotels wanting to be part of the program is growing by the hour,” said Michael Jacobson, CEO and president of the Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association. “Our hotels are answering the call to action, and they want to be helpful to the city and the state.”

“‘Hotels for Hope’ is just one of the many ways that our hotels are helping those in need in our communities during this time of crisis,” said Kim Sabow, President and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association. “We look forward to working with all interested parties, including local and state officials, and the federal government to find innovative solutions to make it through this critical time together.”