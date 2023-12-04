ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Police in Virginia are investigating an explosion at a house where a man allegedly discharged a flare gun inside the residence.

The Arlington County Police Department said a tactical team was trying to serve a search warrant at the home in Arlington, a suburb of Washington, D.C., on Monday.

The suspect fired several shots inside the home and an explosion happened, according to authorities. A massive boom was heard in the area just after 8:20 p.m.

Power was knocked out in the immediate area and flames could be seen shooting in the air from a nearby street. Stretchers were also seen near the house.

Some officers had minor injuries but did not need to go to a hospital for treatment.

Carla Rodriguez, who lives in the area, said she could hear the explosion more than 2 miles away and came to scene, which was roped off blocks away, to see what was happening.

“I actually thought a plane exploded,” she told the Associated Press.

Neighbors were evacuated as a precaution and can return when first responders say they feel it’s safe to do so.

Macaulay Porter, the press secretary for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Youngkin is “closely monitoring the situation.”

“While we continue to gather details, the secretary of public safety is ready to assist state and local enforcement,” Porter stated on X.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.