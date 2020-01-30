Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

High school teammates now Super Bowl teammates

National

by: Jack Doles

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt have been playing football together for a long time. Now, they’re on the biggest stage in the game.

“Man, it’s a movie,” Ward said.

He was the first-round draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. They took Tartt in the second round in 2015. Now, they start side-by-side at safety on one of the best defenses in the NFL.

“Once I got drafted on the team, we actually talked about this moment,” Tartt said. “‘Man, we could go to the Super Bowl together. That would be crazy.'”

It’s crazy because of their history: Ward and Tartt played high school football together at W.P. Davidson High School in Mobile, Alabama.

“It’s outstanding to be able to play with somebody from high school,” Ward said, “somebody you’ve known for a long time. The communication and the chemistry is off the roof.”

As you might expect, their team was very good.

“I remember we was a game away from the state championship and we ended up losing, and it was a heartbreaker how we lost,” Ward recalled.

Now, they’re only a win away from being Super Bowl champions.

“Definitely, it would be sweet redemption,” he said. “We got to get it. One more game.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories