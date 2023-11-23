DENVER (KDVR) — Thanksgiving is a time for eating and sharing, and your dog shouldn’t have to miss out on the holiday feast — or at least some parts of it.

The American Kennel Society consulted with expert veterinarians to determine which Thanksgiving foods are safe for dogs to eat. They also outlined the foods dog parents should avoid giving their fur babies.

Here are some foods that are safe for your dog, but they all come with some caveats.

Safe Thanksgiving foods for dogs

Sweet Potatoes

These starchy root vegetables are full of vitamins and perfectly safe if they’re plain. If the dish has extra toppings, like marshmallows, brown sugar, or maple syrup, don’t feed it to your dog.

Potatoes

Dogs can eat baked or boiled potatoes as long as they’re plain. Potatoes whipped with butter or milk — or topped with cream, garlic, or onion — aren’t safe for dogs.

Apples

Slice up apples for your pup, but leave out the seeds and the core. As for apple pie, keep the dessert to yourself.

Green beans and peas

Plain green beans and peas are healthy for a dog’s diet. Just make sure there’s nothing extra on top. Any sort of casserole is a definite no.

Parts of turkey meat

Dogs can eat turkey meat but only if it’s prepared without any seasoning. Only feed your dog the meat and take out the skin and bones.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin helps with a dog’s digestive system. You can feed your dog pumpkin or pumpkin puree, as long as it’s not the pre-spiced or sugary pie mix.

Avoid these Thanksgiving foods

While there are some delicious foods your pup can eat, many others should be off-limits. According to experts who spoke to the American Kennel Society, you should keep these away from your dog:

Turkey bones and skin

Gravy

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mashed potatoes

Creamed peas

Raisins and grapes

Onions, scallions, and garlic

Ham

Yeast dough

Fatty foods

Foods containing spices

Chocolate, cookies, pies, and sweets

Anything labeled as “sugar-free” or containing xylitol

Basically, if the food has toppings or spices on it, it’s not safe for your dog. This includes a lot of Thanksgiving dishes. If you want your dog to try out the food, keep some plain ingredients aside for a special pup plate.