1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks set to ring in 2020 Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Here’s how to make your New Year’s resolutions stick

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Losing weight, quitting smoking, saving money — just some of the most popular new year’s resolutions. But how do you make them stick?

Every year starts out with the best intentions — to become your best self.

But, according to a 2015 story from US News and World Report, 80 percent of new year’s resolutions fail by the second week of February.

But the American Psychological Association says these five things can turn a struggle into a success.

First, start small. Go after a realistic goal. For example, if more exercise is your resolution, begin with a few days a week instead of seven.

Next, change one behavior at a time. Changing too much at once may be overwhelming.

Talk about it. Make sure family and friends know your goals so they can help. Joining a group, like a workout class, or getting together with others who are quitting smoking, can help with resolution success.

But, if you have a slip, don’t beat yourself up. Simply recover from the mistake and get back on track.

Finally, seek support. Don’t face the stress of reaching your goals alone.

Experts say it’s also important to appreciate what you accomplish toward your goal — instead of focusing on not being exactly where you want to be.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

45°F Broken Clouds Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories