Here’s how to make your New Year’s resolutions stick

(CNN) — Losing weight, quitting smoking, saving money — just some of the most popular new year’s resolutions. But how do you make them stick?

Every year starts out with the best intentions — to become your best self.

But, according to a 2015 story from US News and World Report, 80 percent of new year’s resolutions fail by the second week of February.

But the American Psychological Association says these five things can turn a struggle into a success.

First, start small. Go after a realistic goal. For example, if more exercise is your resolution, begin with a few days a week instead of seven.

Next, change one behavior at a time. Changing too much at once may be overwhelming.

Talk about it. Make sure family and friends know your goals so they can help. Joining a group, like a workout class, or getting together with others who are quitting smoking, can help with resolution success.

But, if you have a slip, don’t beat yourself up. Simply recover from the mistake and get back on track.

Finally, seek support. Don’t face the stress of reaching your goals alone.

Experts say it’s also important to appreciate what you accomplish toward your goal — instead of focusing on not being exactly where you want to be.