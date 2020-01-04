Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Here are five tips to help keep you flu-free

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Flu season is far from over, and already there have been more than 2.5 million cases of the illness and 13-hundred deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It can last as late as May, and the flu season is already wreaking havoc on the health of millions. The first line of defense is well-known — washing your hands — but beyond that, Atlanta’s Northside Hospital says five things can help keep the flu away.

  • Get plenty of ZZZ’s. Having healthy sleep patterns helps your immune system stay strong.
  • Soothe stress. Easier said than done, but experts say it’s crucial to your health. Stress makes bodies more susceptible to illnesses like the flu.
  • Get more from your food. Healthy eating helps boost your immune system.
  • Soak up some sunshine. Colder temperatures keep most of us indoors, but you could be missing out on vital vitamin D. It helps decrease inflammation and helps the body’s natural defenses.
  • Keep up the pace. Exercise is essential for immune health. Twenty to 30 minutes several times a week can do wonders for your health.

The CDC says it’s not too late to get vaccinated. The agency recommends everyone 6 months of age and older to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Some passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories