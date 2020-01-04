Here are five tips to help keep you flu-free

(CNN) — Flu season is far from over, and already there have been more than 2.5 million cases of the illness and 13-hundred deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It can last as late as May, and the flu season is already wreaking havoc on the health of millions. The first line of defense is well-known — washing your hands — but beyond that, Atlanta’s Northside Hospital says five things can help keep the flu away.

Get plenty of ZZZ’s. Having healthy sleep patterns helps your immune system stay strong.

Soothe stress. Easier said than done, but experts say it’s crucial to your health. Stress makes bodies more susceptible to illnesses like the flu.

Get more from your food. Healthy eating helps boost your immune system.

Soak up some sunshine. Colder temperatures keep most of us indoors, but you could be missing out on vital vitamin D. It helps decrease inflammation and helps the body’s natural defenses.

Keep up the pace. Exercise is essential for immune health. Twenty to 30 minutes several times a week can do wonders for your health.

The CDC says it’s not too late to get vaccinated. The agency recommends everyone 6 months of age and older to get the vaccine.