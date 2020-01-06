Live Now
Help reunite a veteran and her emotional support dog

National

by: Dana Winter

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A disabled veteran who was visiting her family in Mobile for New Year’s Eve is missing her dog.

Bella ran off on New Year’s Eve during the fireworks. Her owner says Bella helps her every day and she’s hoping someone helps bring them back together.

Nekelle Phillips says she got Bella when she was just a pup, about four years ago.

Nekelle Phillips said, “She knows exactly what I need and what I don’t need, and to start over would be a really, really hard time.”

Bella senses Phillips’ mood – and will even go get her things. Phillips, a U.S. Army veteran of 8 years, says Bella helps her get through hard times.

Phillips said, “A lot of veterans rely on animals to help them get through the day. I think me and Bella we have that kind of a relationship. She’ll kind of remind me, or keep my mind off of things that don’t really matter at the moment.”

Bella and her owner Nekelle

Phillips says Bella is always at her side and she was on New Year’s Eve when she and her parents went to watch fireworks near Carre Drive West and Moffet Road.

She said, “While we were counting down, we had a forethought, we were like maybe we should put Bella inside, and by the time that happened, the fireworks had gone off and she was gone.”

Bella

Phillips and her family stayed up through the night on New Year’s Eve, driving around the area, looking for Bella.

Phillips and her family have put up flyers, and hopes someone has Bella, and is looking to reunite the pair. Phillips says there is a $100.00 reward for Bella’s safe return.

If you have any information about Bella, contact Nekelle Phillips on Facebook by clicking THIS LINK.

