Harvey Weinstein injured while in jail, according to publicist

(CNN)– Disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein fell and injured himself Sunday at New York’s Rikers Island Jail.

His spokesperson Juda Engelmayer says Weinstein was dizzy before he fell and thinks he has a concussion.

Engelmayer says that although the 67-year-old former producer previously used a walker, he doesn’t have one in jail.

He had a heart procedure last week.

A jury convicted Weinstein last month of rape and criminal sex act.

Weinstein’s sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday. He could face more than two decades in prison.