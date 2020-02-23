Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Gun rights T-shirt in school sparks free speech debate and lawsuit

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN/WTMJ) — A high school in Wisconsin has a dress code the students have to follow, and they are saying the mere picture of a gun on a shirt is not allowed.

But some say that violates their right to free speech.

“I got it because I like the shirt.”

He’s not old enough to own a gun, but Robert Newhouse is a gun-rights supporter.

“They’re really fun. It’s great to use to go hunting. I like hunting.”

So when he was told he couldn’t wear this shirt, he and his family were confused.

“Just to have a picture to be a supporter of our gun rights and be a supporter of just legal ownership of guns, it was very upsetting,” said his mother, Kimberly Newhouse.

Robert continued to wear the shirt. His mom, Kimberly, got this letter from the school which reads in part:

“We do not allow students to wear clothes that depict guns (or alcohol, drugs, etc.) … Moving forward, Robert cannot wear any items of clothing that depict guns.”

A classmate of Robert’s faced similar discipline for wearing a shirt featuring Wisconsin carry, Inc., a gun rights organization.

“It doesn’t matter what your dress code says,” said Wisconsin Carry, Inc. Chairman/CEO Nik Clark. “The Constitution of the United States and the first amendment trumps your dress code … If a school sanctions a walkout for gun control and to call for gun control, to call for universal background checks, to call for red flag laws, certainly they should at least allow students to wear a non-violent, non-threatening shirt as they go about their daily business.”

Robert hopes his lawsuit will allow him to wear the shirt again.

“I definitely feel like it isn’t fair because I see other people expressing their other beliefs I may disagree with but I’m not going after them because of that. I feel like I’m getting targeted because of my political beliefs.”

The Kettle Moraine School declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
58°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
56°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar