Gun rights T-shirt in school sparks free speech debate and lawsuit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CNN/WTMJ) — A high school in Wisconsin has a dress code the students have to follow, and they are saying the mere picture of a gun on a shirt is not allowed.

But some say that violates their right to free speech.

“I got it because I like the shirt.”

He’s not old enough to own a gun, but Robert Newhouse is a gun-rights supporter.

“They’re really fun. It’s great to use to go hunting. I like hunting.”

So when he was told he couldn’t wear this shirt, he and his family were confused.

“Just to have a picture to be a supporter of our gun rights and be a supporter of just legal ownership of guns, it was very upsetting,” said his mother, Kimberly Newhouse.

Robert continued to wear the shirt. His mom, Kimberly, got this letter from the school which reads in part:

“We do not allow students to wear clothes that depict guns (or alcohol, drugs, etc.) … Moving forward, Robert cannot wear any items of clothing that depict guns.”

A classmate of Robert’s faced similar discipline for wearing a shirt featuring Wisconsin carry, Inc., a gun rights organization.

“It doesn’t matter what your dress code says,” said Wisconsin Carry, Inc. Chairman/CEO Nik Clark. “The Constitution of the United States and the first amendment trumps your dress code … If a school sanctions a walkout for gun control and to call for gun control, to call for universal background checks, to call for red flag laws, certainly they should at least allow students to wear a non-violent, non-threatening shirt as they go about their daily business.”

Robert hopes his lawsuit will allow him to wear the shirt again.

“I definitely feel like it isn’t fair because I see other people expressing their other beliefs I may disagree with but I’m not going after them because of that. I feel like I’m getting targeted because of my political beliefs.”

The Kettle Moraine School declined to comment, citing pending litigation.