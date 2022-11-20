(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A memorial outside Club Q, the location of a deadly shooting overnight on Saturday, Nov. 19, continues to grow as the Colorado community comes together to support victims of the tragedy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) held a news conference on Sunday at 8 a.m. and said the suspect, a 22-year-old man, was in custody and is being treated for his injuries.

Authorities received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. and responded within minutes. Five people were killed and 18 others were injured, according to CSPD.

The memorial outside Club Q showed a sign that read “Love over Hate,” with bouquets of flowers spread across the sidewalk.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

At least two people inside Club Q fought and subdued the suspect, according to police. Club Q released a statement, thanking the patrons. “We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”