Great white sharks could go extinct in next 100 years

(CNN/KPIX) — The great white sharks that the movie “Jaws” made famous could go extinct in the next hundred years.

The classic film caused many people to fear great whites. But, it turns out the animals are fighting for their own survival. A new study shows they’re part of the 18 percent of marine megafauna the world could lose. That’s according to a new study in the journal “Science Advances.”

It’s from researchers at the University of Swansea in the United Kingdom. They use modeling to show which ocean species are on a path to extinction. They say sharks are among the most vulnerable because of their large size and low reproduction rates.

