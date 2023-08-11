HANCOCK, Ms. (WGNO) — Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes following a fire Louisiana and Mississippi state line on I-10.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) Twitter page alerted the public about a grass fire in the area causing heavy smoke, limiting visibility around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.

As a safety precaution, I-10 between MS 607 / NASA / Waveland exit 2 and route MS 43 / MS 603 / Bay St Louis exit 13 has been temporarily closed and is expected to remain closed until midnight.

Traffic is being diverted eastbound onto Highway 607 & westbound onto Highway 603.

Multiple emergency services including fire, police and sheriff’s from along the Mississippi coast are at the strip of I-10 between exits 603 and 607 to fight the flames.

Crews on scene fighting to extinguish the flames have the section was blocked off causing hours-long traffic delays on the interstate.

“I got to exit 16 which is 3 miles away and then it took me in like an extra just 30 minutes just get 3 miles, you know? It’s ridiculous. I’m coming from Louisiana so like we sat for like an hour and a half traffic going like 3 miles an hour so it sucked,” said Pensacola residents Alexander Hannah & Madeline Weber.

This is a developing story. Check back in with WGNO for more updates.

