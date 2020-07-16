GOP restricts RNC attendance in Florida over coronavirus fears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month as coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel says only the roughly 2,500 regular delegates to the convention will be permitted to attend the opening three nights. Delegates, their guests, and alternate delegates will be permitted to attend the final night, Aug. 27, when President Donald Trump is set to deliver his acceptance speech.

The GOP moved the convention from Charlotte, North Carolina, after Charlotte officials ruled out a full-capacity crowd because of the pandemic.

The Host Committee set a goal to raise $70 million to help Charlotte host the RNC and Charlotte City Council recently accepted a $50 million federal security grant in preparation for the convention.

While the city has spent $14 million to date for the RNC, a city source tells WBTV they are currently working out what will happen with the remaining security grant.

The celebration of the re-nomination of the President will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, in Jacksonville, on August 24-27.