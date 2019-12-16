Good Samaritan in Mass. saves teen couple from car submerged in river

GRATON, Mass., (CNN) — A good Samaritan pulls a woman from a sinking car just in time. He saw a car skid off the road and into a pond in Massachusetts, and he didn’t hesitate to jump in.

It was a scary Friday the 13th for 17-year-old Zachery Markt of Graton, Massachusetts. While driving from a friend’s house, his car slipped on a patch of ice. Unable to stop, he jumped out moments before his car went into a nearby river with his girlfriend Easha Patel still inside.

I was just yelling, somebody come and help me,” said Markt. “I was trying to break the glass.”

Police say a passing motorist, Chris Etre, saw the crash and sprang into action. Entre, a construction worker, grabbed a tool from his work truck and jumped in the freezing water. He immediately broke the rear window and pulled the young woman from the car before it became fully submerged. Police say his quick actions saved that woman’s life.

That vehicle just didn’t go into the water and sit — it had drifted probably 30, 40 feet. When you factor that in with the weather and the water conditions, Mr. Entre certainly had a lot to contend with.

And he got the job done.

By the time police responded, Zachery and his girlfriend were out of the car. As a precaution, they were both taken to a nearby hospital for observation. Besides being shaken up, they are okay and thankful to be alive.

The good samaritan, Chris Etre, did not want to talk. But did say, he is happy that the teens are safe and will be home for the holidays.