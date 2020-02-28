Girl mauled by dog while trying to help owner

NEW YORK, Ny. (CNN)– A child was hospitalized Thursday in New York after being mauled by a dog on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Authorities say the little girl will probably need extensive cosmetic surgery.

Police say a mother handed her 7-year-old daughter a one dollar bill to give to a homeless woman who was sitting on the sidewalk with her dog. When the child placed the dollar down, police say the dog jumped up.

Thomas Nardini witnessed the attack, “The pit bull grabs her by the face and pulls her away. The woman doesn’t have control of the dog. That little girl is flopping around I mean it was awful.”

Nardini says the dog dragged the little girl by her face before bystanders were able to pry the dog off, “By the time I got there they were managing to separate them. Everybody by this point is jumping in trying to you know shrieking.”

When police arrived, witnesses say they didn’t even wait to call an ambulance. Instead, officers covered the child’s wounds and rushed her to a hospital themselves.

Animal Control took custody of the dog. It’s being tested for rabies.

Police took the owner into custody and released her after questioning. She is not facing any charges.