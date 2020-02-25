Live Now
Get free pancakes today from IHOP

National

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – It’s National Pancake Day and iHop national pancake day… And IHOP is back with a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Donations collected benefit children’s miracle network hospitals and other charities.

But IHOP is upping the ante this year, With a “Pancakes for Life” sweepstakes.

This year, IHOP and its franchisees aim to raise more than $4 million for its national charity partner, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, and other local charities including Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

