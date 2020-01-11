Georgia thief captured by falling tire rack, has to call 911 to save himself

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CNN/WSB) — What works better at keeping thieves away than security systems? At one Georgia store, a rack of tires did the job.

They were so effective, the burglar ended up calling 9-1-1 on himself.

Judging from his booking photo, some might say Nathaniel King is a colorful character. The 30-year-old probably should have steered another way Sunday, when police say, he broke through the rear door of this tire shop.

Right on the other side, a towering rack of tires waiting to greet him.

“When the suspect made entry, as he came inside the business, the tires fell on top of him trapping him inside,” said Michael Bettikofer of the Cartersville Police.

Buried under many pounds of rubber, police say the man was in a desperate situation.

The business was closed, no one around, who you gonna call?

How about 911?

Sparing no time, a police officer answered the call, to find the suspect’s unusual predicament under pressure.

“He observed the suspect underneath the tires yelling for help,” said Bettifkofer. “The officer was eventually able to make entry into that business and get the tires off him and get him out.”

Bettikofer said King claimed he ran into the tire shop to escape someone who was chasing him.

Police found no evidence that King was being chased.

King didn’t suffer any injuries in the incident, except maybe to his pride. He’s in jail on criminal trespass charges.