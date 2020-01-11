Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Georgia thief captured by falling tire rack, has to call 911 to save himself

News
Posted: / Updated:

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CNN/WSB) — What works better at keeping thieves away than security systems? At one Georgia store, a rack of tires did the job.

They were so effective, the burglar ended up calling 9-1-1 on himself.

Judging from his booking photo, some might say Nathaniel King is a colorful character. The 30-year-old probably should have steered another way Sunday, when police say, he broke through the rear door of this tire shop.

Right on the other side, a towering rack of tires waiting to greet him.

“When the suspect made entry, as he came inside the business, the tires fell on top of him trapping him inside,” said Michael Bettikofer of the Cartersville Police.

Buried under many pounds of rubber, police say the man was in a desperate situation.

The business was closed, no one around, who you gonna call?

How about 911?

Sparing no time, a police officer answered the call, to find the suspect’s unusual predicament under pressure.

“He observed the suspect underneath the tires yelling for help,” said Bettifkofer. “The officer was eventually able to make entry into that business and get the tires off him and get him out.”

Bettikofer said King claimed he ran into the tire shop to escape someone who was chasing him.

Police found no evidence that King was being chased.

King didn’t suffer any injuries in the incident, except maybe to his pride. He’s in jail on criminal trespass charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
18 mph W
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

65°F Feels like 65°
Wind
16 mph WNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
15 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph W
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories