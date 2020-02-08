Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Georgia officer hailed as a hero after saving baby’s life

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (CBS) — A police sergeant in Waynesboro, Georgia, is being hailed as a hero after a newly released body camera video shows him saving a baby who couldn’t breathe. Harold Drummond jumped into action when he saw 6-month-old AJ Sherrod outside a Dollar General store last month.

“When I looked down at that baby AJ, I looked down into my son’s face. I looked down into my grandson’s face” Drummond told CBS News. 

His knowledge of two-finger infant CPR saved AJ, who was suffering from a respiratory infection. AJ’s family was headed to a children’s hospital on January 18 when he stopped breathing, so they pulled over to call 911, CBS affiliate WRDW-TV reported.

AJ’s mother, Angel Collins, said Drummond was in the right place at the right time. “He allowed God to use him to help us save the baby,” she told CBS News.

Drummond told WRDW he was “extremely nervous” and would “prefer to look down the barrel of a gun than to look down at a baby in distress.”

Collins said the “what-ifs” are unimaginable and life would be unthinkable without one of her twins. Even Drummond got choked up when he thought about what could have happened.

“It’s hard,” he said. “This is what we do. You know, a lot of people don’t realize that we’re human also.”

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

Crowley

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Some clouds. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Few Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Few Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories