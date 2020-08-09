Georgia family says police shot at their children

JACKSONVILLE, Ga. (CNN/WJXT) — A terrifying morning for a family in Georgia.

Dominique Goodman, Sr., says his five kids were shot at by police Saturday during a traffic stop in their neighborhood.

Two police officers describe a confrontation where the 16-year-old behind the wheel drove towards one of them so he opened fire and the 15-year-old tried to grab one of their guns.

But the family has a different story, and they also have cell-phone video of part of what happened.

We need to warn though– some of that video is tough to watch.

“Those are my kids man!” said Goodman. “Man, that’s my child, man! Man, that’s my child, man.”

Dominique Goodman, Sr., pleading with Waycross Police not to shoot his 15- and 16-year-old sons, after he says multiple shots were fired at his three youngest children.

“They’re minors man! They’re minors man! Please!”

What was supposed to be a day of family fun quickly turned violent.

The Goodman-Boyd family was supposed to travel to Jacksonville for a football tournament two of the kids were playing in.

Dominique senior says without telling him, his five kids piled into the car to head to Walmart where the team was supposed to meet early this morning.

“Well, the kids were so excited, they jumped the gun,” said Goodman. “My 16-year-old jumped up while we were getting dressed and he takes them to catch the bus because they had to be on the bus at 8:30, so I noticed it was about 8:00 they hadn’t eaten any breakfast and called them to come back.”

The five kids then leave Walmart to drive back to their neighborhood when 12-year-old Amari Goodman says they noticed a police car following them.

“They were just cruising behind us without no lights so that’s when we got down there and we came around and they had their lights on, they cut them on and they cut them off,” said Amari. “And then a car got in front of me and they got right there.”

They make it to their neighborhood. The three young children say their two older brothers told them to get out of the car and go find their dad at home just up the street.

“They let us out because they were scared so that was going to happen to us so we got out and we started running toward the house and they just started shooting,” said Amari.

Dominique goodman sr., father: “We go in the back we open the door we see my nine-year-old, my 12-year-old and a 14-year-old running from the police behind them with gunshots coming behind them,” said Dominique, Sr. “We go down the street and we see our 15-year-old in our 16-year-old on the ground.”

Sincere goodman, son: “It went past my face,” said Sincere Goodman. “I could’ve gotten shot in my face. But they shot the swing.”

This is the car the five children were in and you can see what appears to be multiple bullet holes in the side of the car. The family tells me they stopped here, the kids got out. They all ran in different directions and it’s further up the street here where you see that dirt road where the GBI truck is parked, that’s where Dominique, Sr., was begging for police not to shoot his 16-year-old son.

“They’re minors,” said Dominique. “They shot at my kids, bro. They’re minors, they’re minors, he’s a minor bro, they 15, bro.”

The 15- and 16-year-old brothers are then led away in handcuffs. At the time, the family didn’t know if they were being charged with any crime. They did see blood dripping down the side of the 15-year-old’s face.

“How does that make you feel about the police?” asked Dominique Goodman, Sr. to his children

“How are they going to protect us? How are we supposed to expect them to protect us when they’re shooting at us? That’s not right. I don’t think they’re gonna be able to take care of us.”

Police say the 16-year-old has been charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, reckless driving, aggravated assault on a police officer, driving without a license, and a stop sign violation.

The 15-year-old is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, felony obstruction of an officer, and removal or attempt to remove a firearm from an officer.

The incident is still being investigated though, and in the meantime, both officers are on leave.