Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

George Laurer, inventor of ubiquitous UPC, dies at 94

National
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2015, file photo, tags with bar codes hang at a facility in Flandreau, S.D. George J. Laurer, whose invention of the Universal Product Code at IBM transformed retail and other industries around the world, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his home in Wendell, N.C. He was 94. (AP Photo/Jay Pickthorn, File)

WENDELL, N.C. (AP) —George J. Laurer,whose invention of the Universal Product Code at IBM transformed retail and other industries around the world, has died. He was 94.

A funeral was held on Monday for Laurer, who died Thursday at his home in Wendell, North Carolina, a suburb of Raleigh. Sean Bannon with Strickland Funeral Home in Wendell said he had no information on Laurer’s cause of death.

Laurer was an electrical engineer with IBM in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park in the early 1970s when he spearheaded the development of t he UPC, or bar code.

The now-ubiquitous marking, composed of unique black bars and a 12-digit number, allowed retailers to identify products and their prices as they are scanned, usually at checkout.

Laurer said in a 2010 interview that grocery stores in the 1970s were dealing with soaring costs and the labor-intensive requirements of putting price tags on all of their products. The bar code led to fewer pricing errors and allowed retailers to keep better account of their inventory.

Today, such UPCs are on all kinds of products, services and other items for identification.

“To me, it’s just absolutely amazing, because when we were doing this … I never expected it to be anything like this,” Laurer told WRAL-TV in 2010. He later produced a patent for one of the first hand-held scanners for reading bar codes, according to an obituary provided by the funeral home.

A New York native, Laurer served in the Army during World War II and graduated from the University of Maryland in 1951, after which he worked for IBM for over three decades. IBM identified him during the company’s 2011 centennial celebration as a contributor to one of the company’s 100 iconic moments.

Laurer told WRAL he was still in awe of the invention, which was celebrated on its 25th anniversary at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

“ When I watch these clerks zipping the stuff across the scanners and I keep thinking to myself … ‘ Itcan’t work that well,’” he said.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Slocum Laurer. Survivors include four children, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

49°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
25 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories