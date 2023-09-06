(KTLA) – Actor Gary Busey is reportedly under investigation for an alleged hit-and-run along the Pacific Coast Highway in California.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, a driver filed a police report claiming Busey, 79, crashed into her back bumper while exiting a Malibu shopping center last Wednesday. He then drove away, she said.

The case is being investigated by the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. A spokesperson for the station confirmed to EW that Busey was specifically named in the hit-and-run report filed last week.

Gary Busey appears at the Entertainment Studios’ Daytime Emmy and series launch party for “Mr. Box Office” in Los Angeles on June 19, 2012. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TMZ also posted a video, recorded by the alleged victim, that shows her chasing down and confronting “The Buddy Holly Story” actor after the collision.

“You hit my car,” she shouts at Busey, who turns to look at her. “I need your information. Sir! You hit my car!”

The woman told TMZ that Busey did eventually pull over, but refused to exchange information. In the video she shared with the site, Busey simply says “Progressive” — seemingly referring to his auto insurance provider — before getting back into his Volvo and driving away.

This incident comes about a year after Busey was charged with sexual offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention held in a Philadelphia suburb.

In 2015, police also investigated a crash involving Busey and a pedestrian, during which the “Under Siege” star was accused of striking a woman while he was backing out of a parking space at a shopping center.