GALLERY: Flooding forced rescues, road closures across Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Flash flooding forced many people to evacuate their homes and many roads were closed across the Central Alabama area Wednesday night.

Above, flooding can be seen on US-31 and Alabama 150 or Lorna Road Wednesday near the Galleria Mall.

Parts of Crescent at the Lakeshore apartment complex in Homewood had to be evacuated, flooding can be seen above from Shades Creek.

View more photos of flooding across central Alabama here:

A car that was flooded up to its hood earlier is towed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, on Montgomery Highway near the Riverchase Galleria complex in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Car travel through floodwaters on Montgomery highway Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, near the Riverchase Galleria complex in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Flooding on County Road 52 spilled into a Colonial Pipeline station during Wednesday’s flood emergency, in Pelham, Ala., near Birmingham, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

A Pelham police vehicle is parked near floodwaters on County Road 52 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Pelham, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Pelham police check the levels of floodwaters on County Road 52 near the Colonial Pipeline station off of I-65 Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Pelham, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

County Road 52 is submerged in an estimated three feet of floodwaters after heavy rains swamped parts of coastal Alabama on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Pelham, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

In this image taken from video, floodwaters cover the road and the pumps of a filling station in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, late Oct. 6, 2021. As much as 6 inches (15 cm) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. (ABC 33/40 via AP)

In this image taken from video, vehicles drive through floodwaters in Pelham, Alabama, Oct. 6, 2021. As much as 6 inches (15 cm.) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. (ABC 33/40 via AP)

In this image taken from video, vehicles drive through floodwaters in Pelham, Alabama, late Oct. 6, 2021. As much as 6 inches (15 cm.) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. (ABC 33/40 via AP)

In this image taken from video, emergency rescue teams attend to a vehicle stranded in floodwaters in Hoover, Alabama, late Oct. 6, 2021. As much as 6 inches (15 cm.) of rain fell in Alabama in about a day, unleashing flash floods that required some people to be rescued. (ABC 33/40 via AP)

A flooded neighborhood is shown in Pelham, Ala., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Parts of Alabama remain under a flash flood watch after a day of high water across the state, with as much as 6 inches of rain covering roads and trapping people. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Michael Halbert wades through his flooded neighborhood in Pelham, Ala., on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Parts of Alabama remain under a flash flood watch after a day of high water across the state, with as much as 6 inches of rain covering roads and trapping people. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

Pelham Flooding (Photo: CBS42.com)

Pelham Flooding (Photo: CBS42.com)

Pelham Flooding (Photo: CBS42.com)

CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Ashely Gann sent the photos in above of the area surrounding her house. Safe to say she had to sleep at the station Wednesday night.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue made a total of 16 water rescues throughout the flooding event.

One of those rescues came after two vehicles attempted to cross a flooded roadway at 15th Avenue and 18th Street. Police arrived on scene prior to fire and rescue and went underwater to retrieve an unresponsive female from one of the vehicles. When fire and rescue arrived, they performed CPR and revived the woman.

Flooding made driving difficult Wednesday night as many roads looked like 13th Street in Ensley, as seen above.

This is a developing story.