‘Frozen 2’ continues to dominate box offices for third straight week

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The juggernaut that is Disney’s “Frozen 2” continues to rule the box offices worldwide.

So far, Comscore has the film at an estimated $920 million worldwide, putting it in spitting distance of being the sixth billion-dollar film Disney’s had in 2019. Estimates from Comscore have the film closing its third weekend at No. 1, bringing in $125 million worldwide. Domestically, the film garnered $34.7 million.

The top 10 films of the Dec. 6 weekend in America are as follows, according to Comscore: