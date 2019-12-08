Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

‘Frozen 2’ continues to dominate box offices for third straight week

National
Posted: / Updated:
disney-frozen_304280

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The juggernaut that is Disney’s “Frozen 2” continues to rule the box offices worldwide.

So far, Comscore has the film at an estimated $920 million worldwide, putting it in spitting distance of being the sixth billion-dollar film Disney’s had in 2019. Estimates from Comscore have the film closing its third weekend at No. 1, bringing in $125 million worldwide. Domestically, the film garnered $34.7 million.

The top 10 films of the Dec. 6 weekend in America are as follows, according to Comscore:

  1. Frozen 2 — $34.67 million
  2. Knives Out — $14.15 million
  3. Ford v. Ferrari — $6.54 million
  4. Queen & Slim — $6.53 million
  5. Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — $5.2 million
  6. Dark Waters — $4.1 million
  7. 21 Bridges — $2.88 million
  8. Playing with Fire — $2 million
  9. Midway — $1.94 million
  10. Joker — $1.04 million

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories