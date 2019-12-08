‘Frozen 2’ continues to dominate box offices for third straight week

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The juggernaut that is Disney’s “Frozen 2” continues to rule the box offices worldwide.
So far, Comscore has the film at an estimated $920 million worldwide, putting it in spitting distance of being the sixth billion-dollar film Disney’s had in 2019. Estimates from Comscore have the film closing its third weekend at No. 1, bringing in $125 million worldwide. Domestically, the film garnered $34.7 million.
The top 10 films of the Dec. 6 weekend in America are as follows, according to Comscore:
- Frozen 2 — $34.67 million
- Knives Out — $14.15 million
- Ford v. Ferrari — $6.54 million
- Queen & Slim — $6.53 million
- Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood — $5.2 million
- Dark Waters — $4.1 million
- 21 Bridges — $2.88 million
- Playing with Fire — $2 million
- Midway — $1.94 million
- Joker — $1.04 million